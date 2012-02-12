* City of Hamburg says agreement could come Wednesday
* TUI says talks are advanced
* Hamburg agreed to pay 420 mln eur to raise stake-paper
By Jan Schwartz
FRANKFURT, Feb 12 German travel and
logistics group TUI looks set to agree on the sale of
its stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to
the majority shareholder, the Albert Ballin consortium, this
week.
A spokesman for the finance authority of the German city
state of Hamburg, which is part of the Albert Ballin consortium,
said it was quite possible that a deal would be announced on
Wednesday, when TUI holds its annual shareholder meeting.
A TUI spokesman said: "We are in advanced and good talks."
TUI has for months been inching toward a deal that would
keep the world's fifth-biggest container shipper in German
hands, as well as being affordable for the city of Hamburg and
other consortium members.
The Ballin group of investors, named after the former Hapag
boss credited with having invented the cruise, also includes
Klaus-Michael Kuehne, the majority owner of Swiss logistics
group Kuehne & Nagel.
Daily Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung (FAZ) cited unspecified sources as saying that
Hamburg agreed in principle to pay 420
million euros to TUI for a stake that would lift the
city state's holding in Hapag-Lloyd to more
than 37 percent from 23.6 percent.
Klaus-Michael Kuehne , in turn,
agreed to pay 160 million euros for an unspecified stake, the
paper said on Sunday in an excerpt of an article to be published
on Monday.
Insurers Hanse-Merkur and
Signal Iduna , also members of the Ballin consortium,
agreed to pay 13 million euros and 7 million euros,
respectively, for raising their stakes somewhat, FAZ
reported.
As a result, TUI 's stake
in Hapag-Lloyd would drop to about 20
percent from 38,4 percent, the paper
said.
The companies were not immediately available for
comment outside of regular office hours.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that the consortium
may buy 20 percent of Hapag-Lloyd. That would be less than
expected because TUI has said it wanted to divest most of the
38.4 percent it holds in Hapag-Lloyd.
TUI, which aims to focus on its tourism business, originally
tried to sell a majority stake in Hapag-Lloyd in 2008. That
attempt was derailed by the global financial crisis, meaning TUI
kept a larger stake than it originally intended.
TUI AG controls London-listed tour operator TUI Travel
.