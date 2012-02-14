* TUI says can call for IPO from June
* Says stands to receive 700 mln euros as part of agreement
* Kuehne says his stake in Hapag would rise to 28.2 pct
HAMBURG, Feb 14 Germany's TUI AG
said it may try again to float its stake in
Hapag-Lloyd as part of its bid to exit completely from the
shipping business, after it failed to agree a full sale to the
container shipper's other shareholder.
TUI said on Tuesday that as part of a deal with the Albert
Ballin consortium, Hapag's majority shareholder, it would cut
its stake in the container shipper to about 22 percent from 38.4
percent and that it stands to receive 700 million euros in cash
from the consortium and from Hapag.
Eying a complete exit from container shipping to focus on
its tourism operations, TUI said it retains the right to call
for an IPO of Hapag with priority placement of the shares held
by TUI any time from June.
TUI also remains entitled to sell the remaining Hapag shares
to investors outside the Ballin consortium, it added.
"The cash inflow is to be used to further reduce debt and
hence enhances the scope in core business Tourism," TUI said.
The Ballin consortium, named for the former Hapag boss
credited with inventing the cruise, is a group of investors led
by the German city state of Hamburg and Klaus-Michael Kuehne,
majority owner of Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel
.
The group owns almost 62 percent of Hapag-Lloyd.
Klaus-Michael Kuehne said in a separate statement his
indirect stake in Hapag through the consortium would rise to
28.2 percent from 24.6 percent
"With this renewed commitment for Hapag-Lloyd my aim remains
to secure the independence of Germany's largest container
shipping company with Hamburg headquarters in the long term,"
Kuehne said.
TUI originally tried to sell a majority stake in Hapag-Lloyd
in 2008. That attempt was derailed by the global financial
crisis, meaning TUI kept a larger stake than it originally
intended.
Last year, plans for a flotation of the stake were scuppered
by financial market turbulence and discussions with other
investors from China and Oman failed to result in a deal.
Reuters reported earlier this month that TUI would only sell
part of its stake as a compromise to keep Hapag-Lloyd in German
hands, while making the deal affordable for the city of Hamburg
and other consortium members.
As part of the agreement and with the help of Albert Ballin,
Hapag will in several steps pay back the hybrid capital -- a
form of long-term credit with equity characteristics -- that it
received from TUI in 2009, TUI said.
TUI, which controls London-listed TUI Travel, is due
to report first-quarter results on Wednesday, when it also holds
its annual shareholder meeting.