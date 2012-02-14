HAMBURG Feb 14 The city of Hamburg has
reached an agreement with travel and logistics group TUI AG
over the sale of a stake in shipper Hapag-Lloyd, the
city's finance senator said on Tuesday.
Peter Tschentscher said the agreement still had to be
approved by the relevant boards, with a meeting of city
representatives scheduled in Hamburg for Tuesday afternoon,
before the TUI boards meet later.
A deal should then be announced when TUI holds its annual
shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
TUI has long been looking to sell down its stake in
Hapag-Lloyd to focus on its tourism operations.
Reuters reported earlier this month that TUI would only sell
20 percent of its stake as a compromise to keep Hapag-Lloyd in
German hands, while making the deal affordable for the city of
Hamburg and other members of the Albert Ballin consortium, which
own almost 62 percent of Hapag-lloyd.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Victoria Bryan)