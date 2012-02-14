HAMBURG Feb 14 The city of Hamburg has reached an agreement with travel and logistics group TUI AG over the sale of a stake in shipper Hapag-Lloyd, the city's finance senator said on Tuesday.

Peter Tschentscher said the agreement still had to be approved by the relevant boards, with a meeting of city representatives scheduled in Hamburg for Tuesday afternoon, before the TUI boards meet later.

A deal should then be announced when TUI holds its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

TUI has long been looking to sell down its stake in Hapag-Lloyd to focus on its tourism operations.

Reuters reported earlier this month that TUI would only sell 20 percent of its stake as a compromise to keep Hapag-Lloyd in German hands, while making the deal affordable for the city of Hamburg and other members of the Albert Ballin consortium, which own almost 62 percent of Hapag-lloyd. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Victoria Bryan)