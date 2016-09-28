LONDON, Sept 28 TUI Group, Europe's
largest tour operator, said it expected 2015/16 core profit to
rise by between 12 and 13 percent, upgrading an earlier forecast
for growth of at least 10 percent, after strong demand from
British holidaymakers.
TUI said on Wednesday that it would deliver underlying
profit growth (EBITA) of between 12 and 13 percent at constant
currency rates in the 12 months ended Sept. 30.
Holiday bookings from Britain were up 5 percent in the
summer period, defying worries that the devaluation of the pound
would deter people from travelling, with customers opting to
travel to Spain and long haul destinations.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)