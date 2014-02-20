FRANKFURT Feb 20 Shares in German travel and tourism group TUI AG have been placed at 13.13 euros ($18.06) apiece, the bank managing the placement said on Thursday.

The 39.7 million shares, equivalent to a 15.7 percent stake, are being sold by Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Edward Taylor)