BRIEF-Subros Ltd approves NCD issue worth up to 1.50 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees
FRANKFURT Aug 8 All options are open for TUI AG's Hapag-Lloyd cruises business, which is currently being restructured, the group's chief executive said.
TUI AG is confident that it can return Hapag-Lloyd Kreuzfahrten to profit by its 2014/15 financial year, but needs to review the unit's strategic fit, Friedrich Joussen told analysts during a conference call on Thursday, after the group published quarterly financial results.
He also said TUI AG still wanted to exit its stake in container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd, which is unrelated to the cruises business, via a sale or initial public offering once the market environment was favourable.
* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
* Extends Chief Financial Officer Andreas Helber's contract to 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2ngjVKI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)