FRANKFURT Aug 14 German travel and tourism
group TUI AG said it was confident for its full year
performance after posting better than expected third-quarter
results on Tuesday thanks to strong summer trading.
TUI Travel, the world's biggest tour operator in
which TUI holds a 56 percent stake, last week said summer
holiday bookings had risen as a wet start to the summer tempted
northern Europeans to book package holidays.
TUI AG said on Tuesday that TUI Travel may even exceed
current expectations should sterling remain strong against the
euro.
The Hannover, Germany-based group reported third quarter
sales of 4.73 billion euros ($5.84 billion) and underlying
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 102.3
million euros
Analysts had been expecting the group to report flat
third-quarter underlying earnings of 96.3 million euros and
sales of 4.58 billion, according to a Reuters poll.