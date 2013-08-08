(Corrects headline to show the period under review was Q3, not Q2)

FRANKFURT Aug 8 German travel and tourism group TUI AG reiterated its earnings forecast for this year after strong summer trading helped it report an unexpected quarterly profit on Thursday.

The group, which holds a 56 percent stake in the world's largest tour operator TUI Travel, reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of 15.3 million euros ($20.4 million) in its fiscal third quarter, compared with consensus for a 15.4 million euro loss in a Reuters poll.

It said it still expected to post moderate sales growth this year and a net profit before minorities.

($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Christiaan Hetzner and Tom Pfeiffer)