* Q3 underlying EBITA 102.3 mln eur vs poll avg 96.3 mln
* Says TUI Travel may exceed current expectations
* CFO says options open for tourism business
* Shares rise 5.8 percent
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Aug 14 German travel and tourism
group TUI AG said it expects a good financial
performance this year after strong summer trading helped it beat
analyst forecasts for its third-quarter results.
"Trading for the peak summer season is encouraging and
together with positive forex effects, we are confident for the
fourth-quarter performance," Chief Financial Officer Horst Baier
told analysts on Tuesday.
TUI AG said that TUI Travel, the world's biggest
tour operator in which TUI holds a 56 percent stake, may even
exceed current expectations should the British pound remain
strong against the euro.
Last week TUI Travel said summer holiday bookings had risen
as a wet start to the summer tempted northern Europeans to book
package holidays.
Shares in TUI were up 5.8 percent at 5.72 euros at 0938 GMT,
the top gainer on the index for German medium-sized companies
.
The group, which plans to sell its stake in container
shipping company Hapag-Lloyd in order to fully focus
on tourism, did not say anything about its plans for TUI Travel.
A source close to TUI AG told Reuters on Monday that the
group was considering buying TUI Travel's Central European
business as a first step toward a full takeover of the
London-listed company.
Baier declined to comment on the subject, saying only that
TUI AG, which will get a new CEO next year, has different
alternatives and had not yet entered a formal decision-making
process.
Silvia Quandt analyst Stefan Kick said buying the TUI Travel
regional business - which comprises Germany, Austria,
Switzerland and Poland - would be the best move as TUI Travel
would get funds to invest in emerging markets and TUI AG would
get tax benefits from the deal.
TUI AG reported third-quarter sales of 4.73 billion euros
($5.84 billion), producing underlying earnings before interest,
tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 102.3 million euros and coming
in better than average analyst expectations for flat earnings of
96.3 million euros.
Hapag-Lloyd, in which TUI AG still holds a 22 percent stake,
also on Tuesday said it swung to an operating profit of 30.8
million euros in the second quarter after it pushed up its
shipping price rates.
TUI has two options for selling its remaining Hapag-Lloyd
stake, either a share flotation or a direct sale of the stake to
a third party.
Baier said both capital markets and the container shipping
market had to be right for an initial public share offer.
"We see some signs that things are turning to the better as
far as the shipping industry is concerned," he said, adding that
capital markets wouldn't stay closed forever.