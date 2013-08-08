* Q3 net profit 15.3 mln euros vs poll avg 15.4 mln loss

* Q3 revenues 4.68 bln eur vs poll avg 4.67 bln

* Says still sees FY net profit before minorities

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 German travel and tourism group TUI AG reiterated its earnings forecast for this year after strong summer trading and sweeping restructuring helped it report an unexpected quarterly profit on Thursday.

In a shake-up aimed at resuming dividend payments in 2014/15, TUI's new Chief Executive Friedrich Joussen aims to cut costs, revamp loss-making resorts and cruise operations and boost cooperation with TUI Travel, in which TUI AG holds a 56 percent stake.

TUI AG said on Thursday it sold its company jet, ended sponsorship agreements, sold two hotels and decided to invest in two new hotel complexes. It has also launched a turnaround plan at cruise business Hapag-Lloyd Kreuzfahrten.

It reported a net profit of 15.3 million euros ($20.4 million) in its fiscal third quarter, up from a year-earlier loss of 3.3 million and beating consensus for a 15.4 million euro loss in a Reuters poll.

It still expects to post moderate sales growth this year and a net profit before minorities.

TUI AG's quarterly turnover eased by 1 percent to 4.68 billion euros, 4.54 billion of which came from TUI Travel. The figure was a tad above consensus as sales at TUI AG's hotels and resorts fell less than expected.