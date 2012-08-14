FRANKFURT Aug 14 TUI AG said it has
lots of different alternatives to develop its tourism business,
declining to comment on reports it wants to take over the
central European operations of London-listed TUI Travel
"We are on a journey as far as the development of TUI AG is
concerned. We are evaluating lots of different options and there
is no formal decision making process," Chief Financial officer
Horst Baier told analysts after the group reported third-quarter
results.
A source told Reuters on Monday that TUI AG buying TUI
Travel's Central European business as a first step toward a full
takeover of the London-listed company was one of the options
under consideration.