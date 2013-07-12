LONDON, July 12 A Boeing 787 Dreamliner
operated by Britain's Thomson Airways flying to the United
States from northwest England was forced to return to Britain
due to technical issues as a precaution on Friday, the airline
said.
The incident was unrelated to a fire aboard another
Dreamliner operated by Ethiopian Airlines while on the ground at
Britain's Heathrow airport.
"Thomson Airways can confirm that flight TOM126 travelling
from Manchester to Sanford, Florida experienced a technical
issue and the aircraft returned to Manchester Airport, as a
precautionary measure," Thomson Airways, owned by TUI Travel
, said in a statement.
The company added that passengers had disembarked and that
its engineers were inspecting the aircraft in Manchester.