LONDON May 31 British holiday company TUI Travel said on Friday it would buy 60 new planes from Boeing with a value of $6.1 billion in a deal which is so large it will be subject to shareholder approval.

TUI Travel, 56-percent owned by Germany's TUI AG, said the deal also included an option to purchase a further 90 aircraft.

All the planes involved in the deal are 737 MAX aircrafts, said the company, which currently operates a fleet of around 140 aircraft under various brands. It said the 60 aircraft would be delivered between 2018 and 2023.