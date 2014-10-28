HANOVER, Germany Oct 28 TUI AG still expects its reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to grow by at least 23 percent this year, its chief executive Friedrich Joussen said at the company's extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday.

Shareholders of TUI AG and TUI Travel are due to vote later on Tuesday on a proposed merger of the two companies to create the world's biggest leisure and tourism group.

"This general meeting could represent the birth of a new TUI AG," Joussen told shareholders. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)