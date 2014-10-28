* TUI AG, TUI Travel agreed terms of merger in September
* Plan to create world's largest leisure tourism group
* 99.85 pct of TUI AG shareholders vote in favour of merger
* 80 pct of TUI Travel shareholds vote in favour
(Updates with details of TUI Travel vote)
HANOVER, Germany,/LONDON Oct 28 Shareholders in
both German travel and tourism group TUI AG and
British travel group TUI Travel on Tuesday approved the
pair's plans to merge.
The two reached an agreement in September on the terms of a
6.5 billion euro ($8.3 billion) merger to create the world's
largest leisure tourism group.
The tie-up had been expected ever since TUI Travel was
created in 2007 from the merger of Britain's First Choice and
the travel business of TUI AG, which already owns around 55
percent of the London-listed company.
At TUI AG's extraordinary general meeting in Hanover,
shareholders representing 99.85 percent of TUI shares voted in
favour of the merger, when at least 75 percent was needed for
the deal to go ahead.
In London, shareholders representing 80 percent of TUI
Travel shares backed the merger.
"The resolutions contained in the notice of the Court
Meeting and Notice of General Meeting were duly passed by the
requisite majorities," TUI Travel said in a statement.
Failure to agree the deal would have meant a huge setback
for CEOs Friedrich Joussen and Peter Long.
The merger is expected to result in 170 million euros of
costs savings and tax benefits and will streamline a cumbersome
holding structure that includes headquarters in both Britain and
Germany and two separate stock market listings.
"We as shareholders are very happy," Marc Tuengler of retail
investor association DSW said earlier on Tuesday, citing the
merger's solid industrial logic.
($1 = 0.7877 euro)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan and
Sarah Young; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and William Hardy)