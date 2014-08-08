LONDON Aug 8 TUI Travel, Europe's
biggest tour operator by revenues, reported a 21 percent rise in
third-quarter profit and said it was on track to deliver
profitable growth even as parts of the market become more
competitive.
The British company is currently in talks with its 55
percent owner Germany-based TUI AG regarding a merger
deal worth around 4.4 billion pounds ($7.5 billion) which would
create the world's largest leisure tourism group.
Under takeover rules, the two have until Sept. 19 to
announce a formal merger proposal.
The owner of holiday brands Thomson and First Choice on
Friday reported underlying operating profit on a like-for-like
basis of 92 million pounds ($155 million) in the three months to
June 30 compared to the 76 million pounds it made in the same
period last year.
TUI Travel is targeting 7 to 10 percent growth in underlying
operating profit for the 12 months to the end of September.
($1 = 0.5950 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)