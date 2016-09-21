BRIEF-TOC to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Europe's leading tour operator TUI has picked advisors to launch the sale of a portfolio of specialist travel brands in a deal potentially worth 500-600 million euros ($557-$669 million) as it continues a push to sell non-core assets, people close to the matter said.
TUI has asked Citigroup to find a buyer for the Travelopia unit which comprises over 50 brands offering specialist luxury, adventure and education holidays, the people said.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
