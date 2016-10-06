FRANKFURT Oct 6 TUI's carrier TUIfly has cancelled all its 108 flights planned for Friday after large numbers of crew members took sick leave following plans for a merger plan with peer Air Berlin.

TUIfly said on Thursday it expected more flight cancellations over the next few days.

Workers at TUIfly are concerned a combination with part of Air Berlin in a holding led by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, Air Berlin's biggest shareholder, could mean job and pay cuts.

Pilots and crew at TUIfly have been calling in sick this week, forcing the cancellation of dozens of flights.

Loss-making Air Berlin, Germany's second-biggest airline announced on Wednesday it was in talks to merge its leisure travel business with that of travel and tourism giant TUI's German airline TUIfly. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Susan Thomas)