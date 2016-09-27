BARCELONA, Sept 27 Trading at travel and tour
group TUI during August was in line with expectations,
and bookings from Britain did not fall as much as expected after
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, an executive said on
Tuesday in Barcelona.
Like rival Thomas Cook, TUI moved capacity to
western Mediterranean destinations such as Spain this year after
security concerns deterred travellers from popular summer
destinations such as Turkey.
"We have had the biggest shift of capacity this year that we
have ever had from the eastern Mediterranean to the western
Mediterranean resorts," Tom Chandler, TUI's director of Fleet
Management and Fleet Finance, said at the Istat Europe aviation
conference, adding bookings for Turkey were down 40 percent this
year.
TUI Group is due to give a trading update on Wednesday ahead
of the end of its financial year, which runs until Sept 30.
