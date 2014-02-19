* Fredriksen vehicle to offer 39.7 mln shares in placing
* Offer price to be determined via book build
* TUI AG shares up 35 pct since Fredriksen increased stake
FRANKFURT, Feb 19 TUI AG shareholder
and Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen will sell a 15.7
percent stake in the German travel and tourism group, benefiting
from a rise in the price of its shares.
Fredriksen increased his stake in TUI AG to over 20 percent
and simultaneously sold his stake in the group's TUI Travel
unit in November. At the time, his aide said the move
meant Fredriksen had strengthened his influence should he decide
to renew efforts to merge the two companies.
Since he increased his stake in November, TUI AG shares have
risen by 35 percent as a turnaround took effect and the
announcement of a first dividend since 2007 attracted investors.
Fredriksen's vehicle Monteray Enterprises will sell 39.7
million ordinary shares, via a placing to institutional
investors, bookrunner Goldman Sachs said in a statement.
At Wednesday's close of 13.75 euros, the stake was worth 546
million euros. Fredriksen spent 83 million euros on increasing
his stake in November at an average share price of 10.37 euros.
The price of the placing will be determined via an
accelerated bookbuilding process to start immediately.
Shares in TUI AG dropped 2.5 percent in Frankfurt late trade
.
The sale will leave Fredriksen, who was the group's second
largest shareholder, with a 4.4 percent stake in TUI AG.