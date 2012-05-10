FRANKFURT May 10 German travel and tourism
group TUI AG said demand for holidays to North Africa
was recovering as it reported a smaller than expected
second-quarter loss of 224 million euros ($289.7 million).
The group, which controls Europe's largest tour operator TUI
Travel, also on Thursday confirmed an outlook for
moderate turnover growth and a slight improvement in underlying
EBITA for the fiscal year to end-September.
Analysts were expecting the group to report an underlying
operating loss of 245 million euros, according to a Reuters
poll.
TUI Travel had said on Wednesday it was outperforming
competitors in Britain, helping to offset weaker trading in
France, and that it expected a strong summer showing.