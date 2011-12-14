FRANKFURT Dec 14 Germany's TUI AG
, owner of Europe's largest tour operator TUI Travel
, said it expects turnover and operating earnings to grow
moderately in its current fiscal year, but warned of continued
headwinds.
"The environment will remain challenging in the light of
weaker economic growth in Europe and persistently high energy
costs," Chief Executive Michael Frenzel said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The company reported its underlying earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) edged up 1.8 percent to
600.1 million euros ($785.35 million), just above the 590
million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.