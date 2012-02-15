HANOVER, Germany Feb 15 German travel and
logistics group TUI AG reported a wider first-quarter
core loss after political unrest in North Africa affected
holiday bookings and its stake in shipping arm Hapag-Lloyd
weighed on results.
For the year as a whole, TUI, which on Tuesday set out plans
to exit the container shipping business completely, said it
expects a slight increase in core earnings for the year.
TUI, which controls London-listed TUI Travel,
reported first-quarter underlying loss before interest, tax and
amortisation of 147.3 million euros ($193.4 million) and sales
of 3.45 billion.
Analysts had been expecting TUI to report first-quarter
sales of 3.38 billion euros and a core loss of 146 million
euros, according to a Reuters poll.
Last week, TUI Travel said it had benefited from rival
Thomas Cook's woes in the British market, as it reported a
first-quarter operating loss of 109 million pounds ($172
million).