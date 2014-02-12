FRANKFURT Feb 12 German travel and tourism group TUI AG said it was more confident for its struggling Hapag-Lloyd cruises unit as it reported quarterly results on Wednesday.

The group, which owns 55 percent of Europe's largest tour operator TUI Travel, said its first quarter underlying operating loss was flat at 140.6 million euros ($192.3 million), while sales dropped 2.9 percent to 3.4 billion euros.

It said it continued to expect turnover to rise between 2 and 4 percent and operating results to increase 6-12 percent in the year to end-September.