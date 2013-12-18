* 2012/13 profit 4.3 mln euros vs forecast 27 mln loss
* Restarts dividend payments earlier than expected
* CEO says restructuring measures taking effect
* CEO says work still to be done on cruises
* Shares rise to five-year high
By Victoria Bryan
HANOVER, Germany, Dec 18 German travel and
tourism group TUI AG said more work was needed to
turn around underperforming cruise and hotels businesses as it
targets underlying profit of 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in
two years' time.
The company, which reported underlying earnings before
interest tax and amortisation (EBITA) for the year to
end-September up 2 percent, also said it would pay a 0.15 euro
per share dividend, the first since 2007, sending its shares to
a five-year high.
TUI AG said it was able to pay out a dividend earlier than
expected thanks to a reduction in debt, early success from the
oneTUI restructuring programme begun by new Chief Executive
Friedrich Joussen and positive results at Europe's largest tour
operator TUI Travel.
TUI AG owns a 54.48 percent stake in TUI Travel and the
London-listed firm, which last week reported a 13 percent rise
in profit helped by higher demand in Britain and Germany for
more expensive holidays, accounts for 84 percent of its
underlying profit.
Joussen, who took over in February, has already sold off the
company jet, taken writedowns on the Hapag-Lloyd cruise business
and the Castelfalfi resort in Italy and started job cuts at the
group headquarters, measures that resulted in one-off costs of
57 million euros in the 2012/13 fiscal year.
His restructuring plan aims to increase underlying group
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to 1
billion euros in the 2014/15 financial year, up from 762 million
in the year to end-September 2013.
Shares in the group were up 4.4 percent at 1049 GMT having
gained 43 percent this year, outstripping a 20 percent rise for
the MDax German index of medium-sized companies.
LUXURY AND ADVENTURES
TUI AG also builds and operates its own hotels and resorts
and runs a cruises unit comprising TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd.
That division made a loss of 14 million euros for the year, hit
by losses at Hapag-Lloyd, which is shifting towards luxury and
adventure cruises.
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises saw the average daily rate per passenger
increase 5 percent year-on-year but an excess of berths meant
occupancy fell 7 percent and rates for its new Europa 2 ship
were not as high as expected, Joussen said.
"Luxury has to be in short supply, after all," he said,
adding that the group will restrict capacity form next year.
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises should be profitable in 2014/15, he added.
In the hotels division, Joussen said that the group would
focus investment on its two biggest brands, Spanish hotel chain
Riu and club holiday specialist Robinson, while it had not yet
decided if other brands such as Grecotel and Iberotel would
remain a part of the group.
Joussen said the Riu currently offered a return on capital
of 12 percent, including goodwill, while Robinson was at 6
percent. "It's not great, operationally it's not there yet, but
we will improve it," he said.
TUI AG called off merger talks with TUI Travel in early
2013, though a move by shareholder John Fredriksen to up his
stake in TUI AG last month has led to speculation a transaction
could be revived.
Joussen said there were no plans to restart merger talks.
TUI AG reported net profit after minorities of 4.3 million
euros ($5.9 million) for the year to end-September 2013, against
expectations for a loss of 27.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.
It said underlying EBITA should increase 6-12 percent in the
current business year, while turnover would rise 2-4 percent
from the 18.5 billion seen in 2012/13.
Joussen also reiterated plans to achieve a net cash flow of
100 million for the 2014/15 business year, around half of which
should be paid out as dividends.