UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 16 TUI Travel said it has received an approach from majority owner TUI AG that may result in the two companies being combined.
The statement on Wednesday came after Reuters reported that the owners of Germany-based TUI AG were considering a reverse takeover of Europe's largest tour operator in a bid to cut costs.
TUI Travel said that discussions were at an early stage, but on the basis of a nil-premium all-share merger, rather than a reverse takeover. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.