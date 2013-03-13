BRIEF-O Shaked Shares completes sale of 40 mln ordinary shares in 888 Holdings for 270p a share- Bookrunner
* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner
FRANKFURT, March 13 TUI AG has no plans to reduce its stake in TUI Travel, it said on Wednesday in response to a magazine report.
Earlier, Manager Magazin had reported TUI AG was considering selling its stake in Europe's largest tour operator and would use the proceeds to invest in its own tourism operations.
May 31 Sears Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it found a security breach involving "unauthorized" credit card activity following some customer purchases at its Kmart stores.