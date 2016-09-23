BERLIN, Sept 23 A second European carrier could
be interested in a stake in German charter airline TUIFly, part
of travel and tourism group TUI, following interest
from Britain's easyJet, a TUIFly labour representative
said on Friday.
A German magazine reported on Thursday that easyJet is close
to taking a stake in TUIFly as a way to ensure flying rights
within the European Union should Britain leave the EU and not
agree access to the bloc's single aviation area.
"There's another European airline to whom TUIFly could be
sold," Martin Locher, TUIFly pilot and supervisory board member
told Reuters on Friday.
He declined to name the airline, but said it was a non-EU
carrier. He also said it was not clear if talks with easyJet
were continuing.
EasyJet declined to comment. TUI Group was not immediately
available to comment.
Both Locher and Andreas Barczewski, a member of the TUI
Group and TUIFly supervisory boards, said any sale of TUIFly
against the wishes of employees and unions would be resisted.
Management at TUI is reshaping the travel group, which was
created in 2014 by the merger of London-listed TUI Travel and
German majority owner TUI AG and is focusing on its tour
operations, hotels and cruises.
Along with TUIFly, the TUI Group also includes airlines
Thomson Airways, ArkeFly and JetairFly. TUI has said it is
targeting 50 million euros ($56 million) in operational
improvements at its airlines by the 2018/19 financial year.
Chief Executive Fritz Joussen said in August TUI was seeing
pressure at the German airline due to overcapacity in the
market.
($1 = 0.8914 euros)
