* TUI seeks to strengthen fragmented airline operations
* Sources say will use Thomson Airways as base
* Sources say 400-500 jobs could go at TUIfly base in
Hanover
(Adds quotes, detail on airline operations, Corsair sale talks)
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Plans by travel and tourism
company TUI Group to shake up its airline operations
are likely to lead to hundreds of job losses in Hanover,
Germany, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
TUI Group, the world's largest leisure and tourism company
was formed from the merger of London-listed TUI Travel and
majority owner TUI AG last year.
TUI plans to better coordinate its fragmented airline
operations, including TUIfly, Jetairfly and Thomson Airways, in
the light of competition from the likes of easyJet,
Ryanair, Norwegian and Vueling.
As part of the shake-up, the group is planning to use the
platform of UK-based Thomson Airways as the base for the
combined airline operations, with administration and some of the
maintenance activities to be in Britain, the three sources said.
The efforts to save more than 100 million euros ($114
million) mean around 400-500 jobs out of more than 2,000 jobs
could be lost at TUIfly's base in Hanover and could draw
measures such as strikes or legal action from unions, they said.
"It makes sense to draw synergies from combining activities
such as fuel purchasing, aircraft leasing and administration of
TUIfly Germany, Thomson Airways, TUIfly Nordic, Jetairfly and
Arkefly," one of the sources said. "But why use the platform
with the highest cost base?"
Another said the figure of 100 million euros in synergies
was too high and unlikely to be achieved.
A third person said Britain was chosen as the hub for the
airline deal as compensation for TUI Travel losing some
activities to TUI Group's Hanover headquarters as part of the
merger of TUI AG and TUI Travel.
A decision is expected by Easter, the source added.
A spokesman for TUI said it was looking at various business
models to strengthen the airline operations under the leadership
of CEO Henrik Homann, but that no decision had yet been taken
and could be some time off.
TUI's Corsair, the French airline which mainly serves
customers flying to French overseas territories, is not included
in the plans to bundle the airlines together. Instead, TUI is in
discussions with parties interested in buying the airline,
although nothing has been decided, the spokesman said.
($1 = 0.8750 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Peter Maushagen, Victoria Bryan
and Sarah Young; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Mark Potter)