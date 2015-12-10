UPDATE 2-TPG's $1.6 bln play for Australia publisher doesn't stop the press
* Proposal interrupts plans to spin off property classifieds (Recasts, adds investor comment, shares)
LONDON Dec 10 Travel giant TUI Group is likely to sell its Hotelbeds unit but is not considering a sale of its specialist holiday brands, Peter Long, joint-chief executive of the company told reporters on a call on Thursday.
TUI said in May that Hotelbeds, the biggest business-to-business accommodation wholesaler, was the subject of a strategic review. It reported core earnings (EBITA) of 117 million euros for the year ended Sept. 30.
"Whilst we haven't made a final decision at this point the likley outcome is that we will enter a sale process," Long said.
He said that the company was not considering selling its specialist units, including the Crystal and Hayes & Jarvis brands.
"We are not looking at an option in terms of not retaining those businesses within the portfolio," he said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
* Proposal interrupts plans to spin off property classifieds (Recasts, adds investor comment, shares)
SYDNEY, May 8 Shares in Australia's Ten Network Holdings jumped as much as 48 percent on Monday amid a broad surge in media stocks at the first trading session since the federal government proposed scrapping media ownership restrictions.