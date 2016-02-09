HANOVER, Germany Feb 9 TUI Group, the
world's largest tour operator, said bookings to Turkey this
summer were down around 40 percent due to security concerns, as
it reported a narrower first-quarter loss on Tuesday.
Terror attacks in Egypt, Turkey, Tunisia and Paris over
recent months have made tourists more wary of those previously
popular destinations, and the Zika outbreak in the Americas is
also dampening global travel sentiment.
London-listed TUI kept a forecast for underlying earnings to
rise by at least 10 percent on a constant currency basis, saying
customers were instead choosing to holiday at its own hotels in
Spain and the Canary Islands.
It reported a narrower first quarter underlying loss before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 101.7 million euros
($114 million), against a loss of 104.8 million one year ago.
Travel companies typically report a loss in the first quarter.
($1 = 0.8923 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)