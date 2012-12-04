LONDON Dec 4 TUI Travel, the world's
biggest tour operator, posted an 8 percent rise in full-year
profit, helped by a strong performance in Britain, Germany and
the Nordic countries.
The British group, which owns Thomson and First Choice, on
Tuesday reported an underlying pretax profit of 390 million
pounds ($627.77 million) for the year to the end of September on
revenues 2 percent lower at 14.46 billion pounds.
The company, which raised the full-year dividend by 4
percent to 11.7 pence per share, said profit had also been
boosted by an increase in selling prices during the year.