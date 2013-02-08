* Thomson Airways, Norwegian Air Shuttle told to wait
* Airlines will consider alternatives
* Japanese carriers rally on test flight news
* Airbus considers battery change amid Boeing woes
By Brenda Goh and Bill Rigby
LONDON/SEATTLE, Feb 8 Boeing Co told two
European airlines their deliveries of 787 Dreamliner jets would
be delayed, underlining the uncertainty surrounding the future
of the plane and the mounting costs related to its grounding.
The new lightweight, carbon-composite aircraft were grounded
worldwide on Jan. 16 after a series of battery incidents,
including a fire on-board a parked 787 in Boston and an
in-flight problem on a plane in Japan.
Since then, conditions have grown crowded at Paine Field,
the airport next to Boeing's Everett, Washington widebody plant
where planes being prepared for delivery are parked.
Some 10 apparently finished and painted 787s flanked the
runway on Thursday, compared with six on Jan. 17.
Thomson Airways, owned by Britain's TUI Travel, told
Reuters that delivery of its first Dreamliner, originally
scheduled for the end of February, had been "moved out of the
month" and it had not been given a new delivery date. There are
two Thomson planes among the 10 idling at Paine Field.
Norwegian Air Shuttle, meanwhile, said it had been
notified by Boeing that its delivery schedule was at risk
because of an investigation by the U.S. National Transportation
Safety Board into the aircraft. The extent of the possible delay
was not yet known.
Thomson launched an advertising campaign in Britain in April
last year for its new fleet of Dreamliners, which it said
represented the "future of long-haul travel." It planned to
start using the planes in May.
"Boeing is doing everything it can to resolve the
situation. We appreciate that there are many customers who are
looking forward to flying on the Dreamliner, but unfortunately
these circumstances are out of our control," Thomson said.
Both airlines said that they were making backup plans, with
the Nordic carrier saying that it would lease aircraft if the
787 was not delivered in time for its long-haul service.
Norwegian was scheduled to receive the first of eight
Dreamliners in April and the company has already sold deeply
discounted tickets for its first overseas flights, as it aims to
take on legacy carriers.
Thomson said its contingency plans included using
alternative aircraft for its long-haul flights to Mexico and
Florida if delivery was delayed beyond the end of March.
Separately British Airways, owned by International Airlines
Group, said it was in discussions with Boeing but that
the first of its 787 planes was still scheduled to be delivered
in May. Virgin Atlantic said delivery of its 16
Dreamliners starting in summer 2014 was unchanged.
RALLY IN JAPAN
Boeing shares fell 1 percent Friday to $76.65, having closed
higher for five straight trading days. Analysts generally
believe that investors have been too focused on the short-term
question of fixing the plane's battery system and missing the
greater prospect of long-term delays.
The one glimmer of hope was news late Thursday that the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration would let Boeing conduct test
flights of the 787 to study the battery question.
Shares of All Nippon Airways Co Ltd and Japan
Airlines Co Ltd rose sharply on the news, outperforming
the broader market. The two Japanese airlines operate nearly
half of the 50 Dreamliners in service.
ANA said last week that it had lost around $15 million in
revenue as a result of the Dreamliner grounding, while JAL said
the idling of the passenger jets would shave $7.6 million from
its operating profit in the year to end-March.
Boeing has a product liability insurance policy with
groundings coverage that would potentially help it pay
compensation claims from airlines, though the planemaker's
insurer has said it was too soon to say for sure.
AIRBUS RECONSIDERS
Given all of the headaches facing the 787, Europe's Airbus
is considering whether to drop lithium-ion batteries
and switch back to traditional ones for its new A350, several
people familiar with the matter said.
The move comes amid a wider rethinking in the aerospace
industry on whether the powerful but delicate backup energy
systems are technically "mature," they said.
The NTSB said Thursday it had identified where the fire broke
out on the 787 in Boston, but not the cause, and referred to a
possibly long investigation ahead.
A spokesman for Airbus said the company would evaluate the
outcome of the U.S. battery investigation: "Let's not get ahead
of ourselves. There are no conclusions by the NTSB yet and the
investigation is still ongoing."