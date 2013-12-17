BRIEF-Sanyang Motor to repurchase 4.6 pct stake shares at up to T$3.21 bln in total
* Says it will repurchase 40,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.6 percent stake) during the period from March 29 to May 26
Dec 17 TUI Travel PLC : * Executive Director Volker B ö Ttcher, and Non-Executive Director Tony Campbell not to stand for re-election * Directors have stood down from the board with effect from 16 December 2013 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Says it will repurchase 40,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.6 percent stake) during the period from March 29 to May 26
COPENHAGEN, March 29 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier to 25.3 billion Danish crowns ($3.67 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment