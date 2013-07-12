LONDON, July 12 A Boeing 787 Dreamliner
operated by Britain's Thomson Airways, flying to the United
States from northwest England, was forced to return to Britain
due to technical problems as a precaution on Friday, the airline
said.
The incident was unrelated to a fire aboard another
Dreamliner operated by Ethiopian Airlines while it was on the
ground at Britain's Heathrow Airport.
"Thomson Airways can confirm that flight TOM126 travelling
from Manchester to Sanford, Florida, experienced a technical
issue and the aircraft returned to Manchester Airport, as a
precautionary measure," Thomson Airways, owned by TUI Travel
, said in a statement.
TUI Travel said its passengers had disembarked and that its
engineers were inspecting the aircraft in Manchester, northwest
England. It added that the passengers would be moved to an
alternative aircraft as soon as possible.
Thomson Airways, the first British carrier to use the
Dreamliner, operated its first commerical flight using the
lightweight, fuel-efficient jet on a special flight from
London's Gatwick to Minorca in Spain last month.
TUI Travel, whose airlines use 141 aircraft, received the
first of its 13 Dreamliners in late May. It is using the new
plane on services between Manchester, East Midlands, Glasgow and
Gatwick airports to Florida in the United States and Cancun in
Mexico.
Thomson had planned to start using the Dreamliner in May but
was forced to push its timetable back after the plane's battery
problems delayed its delivery.
IAG's British Airways took delivery of the first of
its 24 Dreamliners late last month. Virgin Atlantic is
due to get the first of its 16 Dreamliners in September next
year.