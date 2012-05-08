* H1 operating loss 317 mln stg vs 307 mln stg
* H1 revenue 5.4 bln stg vs 5.2 bln stg
* Shares flat at 189.8 pence
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, May 8 TUI Travel, the world's
biggest tour operator, said it was outperforming competitors in
Britain, helping to offset weaker trading in France, and that it
expects a strong summer showing.
The group, which owns Thomson and First Choice, on Tuesday
predicted a strong performance in the key summer trading period
with booking volumes well ahead of last year, as it reported
steady seasonal first-half losses.
The FTSE 100 company said its UK losses were well down on
last year following a strong second quarter and a rise in online
bookings. This helped offset a sluggish performance in France,
which has seen weak demand for holidays to destinations in North
Africa in recent months.
"Demand for leisure travel is growing, and we have seen an
improved summer 2012 trading performance in all mainstream
markets except France, which has been hit by the slow recovery
of popular North African destinations, especially Egypt," TUI
Travel Chief Executive Peter Long told reporters.
TUI Travel's first-half last year was affected by the Arab
Spring unrest, with Egypt and Tunisia particularly affected.
The company said it was watching the situation in Greece
closely and had prepared "contingency plans" after voters in
Sunday's election rejected the two main parties that negotiated
an EU/IMF bailout deal that required sharp budget cuts. Markets
fear Greece's future in the euro currency union could unravel.
TUI Travel has benefited from difficulties experienced by
main rival Thomas Cook, which issued a string of profit
warnings last year as civil unrest in North Africa and the
economic downturn in Britain hurt bookings.
Thomas Cook last week secured a three-year funding lifeline
worth 1.4 billion pounds, giving it more time to turn the
business around.
"With Thomas Cook successfully completing its refinancing,
further market share gains may now be limited," said Panmure
analyst Simon French.
"Summer 2012 is trading in line overall, with outperformance
in the UK and underperformance in France."
Shares in TUI Travel, which have fallen 8.5 percent in the
last three months, were flat at 189.8 pence by 0845 GMT in a
falling UK market, valuing the group at around 2.1 billion
pounds ($3.4 billion).
TUI Travel believes consumers are willing to loosen their
purse strings for a get-away and are increasingly looking for a
holiday at a fixed price where they don't have to worry about
how much they are spending.
The company said it made an underlying operating loss of 317
million pounds in the six months to the end of March, compared
with a 307 million pound loss in the 2010/11 period.
Tour operators typically make a loss in the first half of
the year, which does not include the key summer period.
The company, which increased the interim dividend by 3
percent to 3.4 pence per share, said first half revenues rose 5
percent to 5.44 billion pounds and that it remained cautious on
the economic outlook.