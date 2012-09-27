LONDON, Sept 27 TUI Travel, the world's
biggest tour operator, said it had sold more summer holidays
this year than a year ago and that early sales of winter
getaways had been encouraging.
The group, which owns Thomson and First Choice, on Thursday
said it now had fewer holidays left to sell than at this stage
last year. It said year-on-year summer holiday sales were up 6
percent in Northern Europe, 5 percent higher in central Europe
and 2 percent up in Western Europe.
"We remain on track to meet our full year expectations, with
strong underlying trading offset by the impact of re-translation
of fourth quarter Eurozone earnings," chief executive Peter Long
said in a statement.
"Our continued outperformance in a challenging macroeconomic
environment demonstrates our robust strategy is delivering clear
results."
TUI Travel is expected to report an average pretax profit of
356.3 million pounds ($575.30 million) for the year to the end
of September, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 16
analysts.
The FTSE 100 company said although it was relatively early
in the booking cycle, winter 2012/13 sales had been encouraging
since August with load factors in line with its expectations.
Winter holiday sales had been especially strong in northern
and central Europe, it said.
The company said it was outperforming competitors in
Britain, helping to offset weaker trading in France.
Shares in TUI Travel, which have risen 40 percent in the
last three months, closed at 230.1 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the group at around 2.6 billion pounds.