* Q3 operating profit 74 mln stg vs 88 mln stg
* Revenues 3.69 bln stg vs 3.77 bln stg
* Shares down 0.5 pct
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Aug 9 TUI Travel, the world's
biggest tour operator, said summer holiday bookings had risen as
rain-soaked northern Europeans sought out the sun and kept tight
control on their budgets with package deals.
The group, which owns Thomson and First Choice, on Thursday
said it had sold around 86 percent of its summer holidays by the
end of June and had fewer holidays left to sell compared with
the same point last year.
The gloomy weather offset weaker demand for holidays in
crisis-hit Greece, chief executive Peter Long told reporters.
"Northern Europe has been pretty consistently bad from a
weather perspective over the last couple of months and that has
benefitted us with people deciding to book (holidays)," he said.
British budget airline easyJet last month said
quarterly sales were boosted by sun-starved Britons fleeing
unusually soggy home weather, with bookings to Malaga and
Alicante in Spain and Faro in Portugal up by a fifth during
periods of poor weather.
Travel firms and airlines across Europe have seen bookings
fall in recent months, hit by the eurozone crisis and
uncertainty in Greece, one of the continent's main holiday
destinations.
TUI believes consumers are willing to loosen their purse
strings for a get-away and are increasingly looking for a
holiday at a fixed price where they don't have to worry about
how much they are spending.
"Many of the differentiated holidays we offer are driven by
the all inclusive offering which has proved to be very popular
in this economic climate," said Long.
TUI Travel said underlying operating profit fell 16 percent
to 74 million pounds ($115.9 million) in the three months to the
end of June, primarily because the Easter holidays fell in its
second quarter as opposed to the third quarter in 2011.
Group revenues fell 2 percent to 3.69 billion pounds, while
operating margin dropped 0.3 points to 2 percent.
Shares in TUI Travel, which have risen 13 percent in the
last month, were 0.5 percent down at 194.05 pence by 0845 GMT,
valuing the business at around 2.17 billion pounds.
"Pricing has been particularly impressive, up 9 percent
year-on-year, helped by a strong performance in the lates
market," said Jefferies analyst Ian Rennardson.
"Combined with volumes trending ahead of capacity, we
believe TUI is outperforming the market, taking share from
rivals."
The FTSE 100 company said the UK, the Nordic region and
Germany had all delivered solid growth during the period but
that its French business continued to underperform because of a
slower than expected recovery in North African markets.
TUI said winter 2012/13 sales started well and that it was
confident of meeting full year earnings expectations.
The company is expected to report an average pretax profit
of 351.2 million pounds for the year to the end of September,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
Recent results from hoteliers such as InterContinental
Marriott and Starwood have shown signs
of a steady industry recovery despite some weakness in euro zone
crisis-hit southern European nations and some slower growth in
China.
Rival Thomas Cook, which recently secured a
three-year funding lifeline, last week reported a steep
third-quarter loss despite a lift in foreign bookings from
Britons exasperated with the rainy weather at home.