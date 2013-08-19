LONDON Aug 19 British travel firm TUI Travel
said it has raised its carbon reduction target after its
airlines hit an initial goal to cut carbon dioxide usage by 6
percent two years early.
The world's largest tour operator, which owns six European
airlines including Britain's Thomson Airways, on Monday said it
now aims to reduce CO2 usage across its carriers by 9 percent in
the six years to 2014.
TUI Travel said it had achieved its previous target after
the success of fuel conservation activities, capacity amendments
and airline enhancements, which helped it cut $25 million of
extra costs last year.
TUI Travel wants its airlines to become Europe's most
fuel-efficient and plans to trial sustainable biofuel on some
flights and recycle cabin waste generated on-board half of its
airlines' flights this year.
As well as Britain's Thomson Airways, the group also
operates airlines in Germany, France, Belgium, Holland and
across the Nordic countries.
Earlier this summer TUI Travel received its first Boeing
Dreamliner aircraft, which is forecast to emit 20 percent
less CO2 per passenger than comparable aircraft today.
It also has orders in place for other fuel-efficient jets
and winglets, devices used on the wings of some aircraft to
improve aerodynamics.
TUI Travel says its winglets will reduce fuel burn by a
further 2 percent.