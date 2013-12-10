* Underlying op profit up 13 pct vs group's 11 pct forecast
* Customers spend more on all-inclusive, foreign package
deals
* Hikes FY dividend by 15 pct to 13.5 pence
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Dec 10 TUI Travel, the world's
biggest tour operator, beat forecast profits thanks to strong
sales of more expensive holidays in the UK and Germany, and said
it would hit ambitious 2014 targets as people spend more on
foreign holidays.
The British group, which owns the Thomson and First Choice
holiday brands, posted a 13 percent rise in underlying operating
profit on Tuesday - higher than its upgraded 11 percent guidance
- as a result of the growing popularity of higher-margin
holidays, such as all-inclusive deals, and packages to
further-away destinations.
The company said it was confident of delivering its target
for underlying profit growth of 7 to 10 percent next year and
for the following four years, given encouraging winter trading
and early summer holiday sales.
Chief Executive Peter Long noted in particular that TUI was
benefiting from an improvement in sales of holidays to Egypt
after Britain's foreign office recently relaxed some of its
travel advice.
TUI hiked its final divided by 17 percent to 9.75 pence per
share, bringing the full-year payout to 13.5 pence per share, 15
percent higher than last year.
"In the UK, given improving consumer confidence, rising
house prices, economic growth and increasing employment, we
believe that the trading outlook for summer 2014 is increasingly
positive," said Numis analyst Wyn Ellis, who upped his target
price for the stock to 425 pence from 400.
Shares in the company were down 0.4 percent at 382.9 pence
at 1145 GMT, having earlier reached 396.7 percent.
Investec analyst James Hollins said TUI's guidance for a
flat performance in the first half of the year, excluding Easter
which in 2014 falls in its fiscal second half, could put
pressure on the company to meet its profit growth targets.
"This is not a stretch, but also not a guarantee. We remain
sceptical on achieving returns targets and we retain our "sell"
(rating)," he said.
OUTPERFORMANCE
TUI's underlying operating profit on a constant currency
basis came in at 555 million pounds ($909.45 million) for the
year to the end of September, on revenue which was 4 percent
higher, and the company said improvements to its online presence
and back office and IT cost savings also helped.
Pretax profit of 473 million pounds beat a consensus
forecast of 460 million pounds.
The group's UK and German businesses performed particularly
strongly, posting profit growth of 27 percent and 30 percent, in
contrast to France, where profits were 28 percent lower.
Long said the French business was being restructured and
would take until 2014-15 to get back to break-even. Weakness in
that unit, which accounts for less than 10 percent of revenues
its mainstream business, stemmed from pressure on incomes and
the fact that French holidaymakers tend to travel to Tunisia and
Egypt, both affected by political unrest, he said.
French holiday operator Club Med earlier this
month posted an 11 percent drop in operating profit for the year
ended Oct. 31, also citing political unrest in North Africa and
tough economic conditions.
Back in the UK, rival travel firm Thomas Cook,
recovering from a dramatic slump in sales over the last two
years, also had a strong year. Last month it posted a
forecast-beating 49 percent leap in earnings for the year to
Sept. 30.