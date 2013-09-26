LONDON, Sept 26 TUI Travel, the world's largest tour operator, increased the profit outlook it gave only seven weeks ago on Thursday due to strong demand in Britain and the Nordics for summer holidays.

The group, which owns the Thomson and First Choice brands, on Thursday, said it now expected full-year underlying growth in operating profit of at least 11 percent on a constant currency basis, after predicting growth of 10 percent in August.

For the winter 2013/14 period, it has sold approximately 31 percent of its mainstream holidays. Average selling prices across all key source markets were up year-on-year.