LONDON, March 26 TUI Travel, Europe's biggest
tour operator by revenues, said bookings for its key summer
period were progressing in line with its expectations, giving it
confidence it would meet a target for annual profit growth of 7
to 10 percent.
The British group, which owns the Thomson and First Choice
holiday brands, said on Wednesday that average summer holiday
prices were up by around 2 percent and customers were booking
more trips online.
"We have once again successfully demonstrated the
flexibility and resilience of our business model enabling us to
absorb the impacts of geopolitical events more effectively,
including the ongoing turbulent political situation in Egypt,"
Chief Executive Peter Long said in a statement.
Customers have taken fewer holidays to Egypt in recent years
due to turmoil in the country.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)