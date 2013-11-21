LONDON Nov 21 Monteray Enterprises plans to sell all of its 5.4 percent stake in tour operator TUI Travel via an accelerated placing to institutional investors on Thursday, bookrunner Goldman Sachs said.

The offering of 60.1 million shares by Monteray, which is controlled by trusts for billionaire industrialist John Fredriksen, would be worth around 234 million pounds ($377.9 million) at Thursday's closing share price of 389.3 pence.

Simultaneously, Monteray will acquire from Goldman Sachs 8 million shares in TUI Travel's biggest shareholder, TUI AG , taking its total holding of the German travel and tourism group to more than 20 percent, the statement said.