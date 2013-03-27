BRIEF-Jiangsu Hongda New Material to swing to profit in Q1 FY 2017
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 1 million yuan to 6 million yuan
LONDON, March 27 TUI Travel PLC : * Expect to be towards the top end of our guidance of 7 to 10 percent
underlying operating profit growth for 2013 FY * Winter 2012/13 programme ended strongly with improved margins and average
selling prices in key markets * Very strong trading momentum continues into summer 2013. UK and nordic
bookings up 9 percent with higher margins * Strong operational performance over winter means it will deliver reduced
winter losses
* Standard Industries completes acquisition of Braas Monier to form global roofing leader
* Says it repurchased 39,400 shares for 122.4 million yen in total in March