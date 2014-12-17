BRIEF-Panasonic offers ToB for shares of PanaHome instead of stock swap
* Says it will no longer do share swap with its unit PanaHome
Dec 17 Tukas :
* To sell company machinery and equipment for TRY 25.2 million ($10.79 million) plus VAT
* To lease sold machinery and equipment
* Sells machinery and equipment in order to pay credit debts
* Sells machinery and equipment in order to pay credit debts

* Says selling of machinery and equipment will not affect company negatively
($1 = 2.3360 liras)
