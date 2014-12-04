(Corrects Dateline to Dec 3 instead of Nov 3)

Dec 3 Tukas Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. :

* Said on Tuesday canceled multiple contracts in accordance with purchasing agreement with Okullu Gida Maddeleri

* Canceled contract with Omsan Lojistik on storage operations

* Canceled contracts on fleet leasing of 69 veichles

* Said on Tuesday that acquirer sets up its service systems and arranges new contracts

