BRIEF-Saudi's Almarai reports Q1 profit of 328.3 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 3.38 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects Dateline to Dec 3 instead of Nov 3)
Dec 3 Tukas Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. :
* Said on Tuesday canceled multiple contracts in accordance with purchasing agreement with Okullu Gida Maddeleri
* Canceled contract with Omsan Lojistik on storage operations
* Canceled contracts on fleet leasing of 69 veichles
* Said on Tuesday that acquirer sets up its service systems and arranges new contracts
Source text: bit.ly/1tCIpuk
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 3.38 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 720,436 dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago