MUMBAI Nov 14 India's Tulip Telecom is in advanced talks with private equity firms to raise $75 million in the current fiscal year, Chairman and Managing Director H.S. Bedi said on Monday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum event in Mumbai.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)