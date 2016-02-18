Feb 18 Oil producer Tullow Oil Plc said
there was a potential issue with a storage vessel at its
flagship Jubilee field in Ghana, sending shares down more than 7
percent on Thursday morning.
The company, which is expecting a second field in Ghana to
begin production this year, said it had taken additional
measures to monitor part of a turret bearing in its floating
storage and offtake vessel.
"The implications are that the turret may require
maintenance that results in an unscheduled shut-in," RBC Capital
Markets analysts wrote in a note to clients.
RBC expects Jubilee to contribute nearly half of the
company's production in the first half.
The company said it was working with the original
manufacturer of the bearing, and that oil production at the
field was continuing as normal.
Shares in the company were down 7.4 percent at 177.2 pence
on the London Stock Exchange at 0858 GMT, making them the
largest losers on the FTSE mid-250 Index.
