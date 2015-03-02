(Adds comment from Ghana authorities)

By Sarah Young

LONDON, March 2 Tullow Oil lost over 200 million pounds ($308 million) of its market value on Monday, hit by concerns that a boundary dispute between Ivory Coast and Ghana could delay a project off the coast of West Africa.

The Africa-focused firm is developing the TEN project off the coast of Ghana, in waters over which there is a maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast has made a request to the authority handling the case, the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), that Ghana suspend ongoing exploration and exploitation operations in the disputed area while the matter is considered.

Tullow now faces a period of uncertainty while the tribunal makes a decision on the Ivorian request, which the company said was expected by the end of April.

Ghana dismissed fears of possible suspension of the project, saying there are no grounds for the grant of the Ivorian request.

"Government therefore says it sees no reason for any change in behaviour unless and until the Special Chamber of the ITLOS so orders, which the Government considers highly unlikely," a government statement said late on Monday.

"As permitted by international law, petroleum operations in the area will continue pending a speedy decision by the Special Chamber on this aspect of the case," said the statement signed by Communications Minister Edward Omane Boamah.

Shares in Tullow lost over 6 percent of their value, making the company the top faller on Britain's bluechip index and putting them not far off a six-year low hit in January.

"This has the potential to cause serious delays to Tullow's flagship TEN project, which could significantly delay much-needed cash flow and put the balance sheet under pressure," First Energy Capital analysts said in a note.

Tullow is due to finish work on TEN and start pumping oil by mid-2016, more than a year before ITLOS is expected to give a verdict in the maritime border dispute case.

The company, which sources almost half of its total oil production in Ghana and also has smaller operations in Ivory Coast, said its legal advice was that Ghana's boundary claim had a strong case under international law.

($1 = 0.6500 pounds) (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout and Alasdair Pal and Kwasi Kpodo in Accra; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Chris Reese)