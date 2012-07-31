LONDON, July 31 British broker Tullett Prebon
said revenue for the year to date was flat at 455.1 million
pounds ($714.2 million) and profit fell 7 percent to 73.7
million pounds with Chief Executive Terry Smith citing
"challenging" conditions.
"Market conditions have continued to be challenging, with
the overall level of market activity in the first half lower
than in the same period last year," said Smith on Tuesday.
In May, Tullett cut an extra 60 jobs, taking total
redundancies for the year to 140, to counter tough market
conditions that left revenue flat in the early part of the year.
The broker said in May market activity had been "slightly
lower than in the same period last year" as it booked revenue in
the four months to the end of April flat on last year at 305
million pounds ($491 million).